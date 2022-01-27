Jack Diamond has scored six goals and contributed four assists in 23 Harrogate Town appearances this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 22-year-old winger missed defeats to Luton Town, Newport County and Sutton United, plus a win over Oldham Athletic due to him being temporarily recalled from his season-long loan by parent club Sunderland.

Short on numbers due to a combination of injuries and Covid-19 cases in their camp, the League One outfit moved to bolster their ranks by bringing Diamond and fellow loanees Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson back to Wearside.

During his brief spell back at the Stadium of Light, Diamond made one start and one substitute appearance but has remained on the bench for recent clashes with Accrington Stanley and Portsmouth.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Thus, he will return to Harrogate this week fresh, having not kicked a ball in anger for more than a fortnight, something which could work in the Sulphurites' favour as they head into a hectic spell which sees them play 11 matches in the space of 36 days.

"I think having a bit of a rest could have benefited Jack," Town boss Simon Weaver said.

"We are coming up to a very busy period of the season, the workload is going to be heavy over the coming months.

"I think any player benefits from the chance to recharge the batteries when they've been playing a lot of minutes on a regular basis.

"But, he's been outstanding for us and I thought he did very well in the game he started for Sunderland the other week.

"Particularly in the first half, he had good League One opposition on the back foot as he looked to run with the ball as he does and really take the game to them."