Home form not at forefront of Harrogate Town players' mind ahead of Notts County clash

The fact that they have failed to win any of their previous seven home matches isn't lost on Harrogate Town's players, but they won't go into Saturday's showdown with Notts County with that statistic at the forefront of their minds.

Harrogate Town forward Jack Muldoon has scored three goals and contributed one assist so far this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

That is the view of experienced forward Jack Muldoon ahead of this weekend's clash at Wetherby Road, a venue where the Sulphurites last tasted victory as far back as September 23.

Following that 3-2 success over Salford City, Simon Weaver's men went on to lose five matches on the spin on their own turf, suffering League Two defeats to AFC Wimbledon, Stockport County, Mansfield Town and Crewe Alexandra while also being turned over by Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have improved of late, drawing with Swindon and second-placed Wrexham, while playing well enough - and creating sufficient chances - to have won both of those fixtures.

Harrogate Town forward Jack Muldoon on the attack during last month's 1-1 draw with Swindon at Wetherby Road.

And although their away form has been much better and prevented them from being sucked towards the relegation zone, Muldoon and his team-mates are all too aware that they need to put things right at the EnviroVent Stadium sooner rather than later.

"It's obviously something that the gaffer has mentioned to us," 33-year-old Muldoon told the Harrogate Advertiser. "He's obviously said that he wants the home form to be better, and we know that as a group. It's important because we are ambitious as a team and we want to push on this season.

"We need to pick up a few more wins here, for ourselves, but also to give the supporters the three points, something to cheer about when they come to the games, and to hopefully help the crowds growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, when your away form is among the best in the division that means we are still picking up points. The real concern comes when you're not winning games home or away.

Jack Muldoon celebrates his recent goal against Swindon with the Sulphurites' bench.

"So, while the home form is something we've spoken about in the dressing room, it's not something that's always going through your head. We can't be thinking about that situation or how many games it's been when we're heading into the next match.

"All I'll be thinking about as a player is my own performance, and I know all the boys are the same. And that's what you have to be doing to give yourself the best chance of getting the results we want. Anything else is just a distraction."

Having spent a significant chunk of the season starting games on the substitutes’ bench, Muldoon has played a key role for Town of late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Lincoln City man found the net in recent clashes with Swindon and Crawley and also set up Dean Cornelius’ goal during that 2-2 draw with Wrexham in what was Harrogate’s last home outing.

On having to bide his time earlier in the campaign, he added: “It’s always hard when you’re out of the team. Every player wants to play and obviously we brought a few lads in this summer. But you’ve sort of just got to have gaffer’s back if he makes decisions and you’re not starting.

"You have to accept those calls and then you just get on with it, you get your head down and train hard, do things properly and wait for your chance again.

“There’s a lot of lads who can’t play more than one position, so I think that’s definitely an advantage that I have. I can do a job on either wing, in behind a striker, as a number nine myself, or up top in a two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think that when I play up front then I’m always trying to show for the ball or run in behind and that benefits the team because lads will try and find me with a pass, find my feet or slide me in.

"I got my opportunity and got that goal against Swindon and I think I’ve been playing okay. I’m enjoying it and just looking forward to the next game.”

With Luke Armstrong now seemingly out of the picture ahead of his imminent departure in January, it is Sam Folarin and Josh March who Muldoon will likely be lining up alongside in the weeks to come, and he had only positive things to say about both men.

“Sam has become so important for us,” he continued. “He makes an average pass into a really good one because of how quick he is, he’s such a threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nobody at this level has got Sam's pace. I think that you have to go as high as the Championship for anything comparable, so any through-ball, you know he can get on the end of it and make something happen.