Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town: Tempo is key for Sulphurites

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

Having failed to get out of second gear during a disjointed performance at Colchester United on Saturday, the Sulphurites were stung on the counter-attack late on and ended up losing a dour affair 1-0.

They did however manage to deliver a much-improved display against Tranmere Rovers in midweek, earning a 2-2 draw from a game which saw them cause their fellow high-flyers all sorts of problems when they attacked with pace and moved the ball quickly.

And with a difficult trip to tackle a Hartlepool United side who have been in fine form at home this season up next, Weaver wants to see his charges dictating the tempo once again.

“It was a slow game on Saturday and I said afterwards that we have to find a way of creating a spark in games like that because we maximise our talents by getting on the ball and playing at a high tempo,” the Town boss said.

“The fitness and pace of the lads scares teams and so when they [the opposition] slow it down and it becomes a slow-paced game, it drains the life out of us.

“In order to quicken things up we need the ball on the deck and to pass it. That is what we did against Tranmere. We were too timid during the first 15 minutes but after that we were braver on the ball and we were able to go toe-to-toe with a team who I think will end up in the top-three.