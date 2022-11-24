Jack Muldoon was on target during Harrogate Town's League Two win over Hartlepool United last month. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Buoyed by a string of improved performances and, more importantly a convincing win over Mansfield last time out, the Sulphurites head into this weekend’s second-round tie at Victoria Park brimming with confidence.

Their 3-0 success against the Stags was just Town’s first in six matches, but one that 33-year-old Muldoon and his team-mates felt had been coming for some time.

And the former Lincoln City forward doesn’t see any reason why Harrogate can’t pick up where they left off seven days earlier.

Jack Muldoon celebrates having put Harrogate Town 2-0 up before half-time during last month's League Two clash between the sides.

"We’ll be ready for them on Saturday. The mood in the dressing room is good after Mansfield and the lads are buzzing to get back out there as soon as possible,” Muldoon said.

"Obviously the games are Saturday, Saturday at the moment so we have got to wait a little bit longer, but we are really looking forward to it.

"Hartlepool is a brilliant club followed by a great fan-base. They are always a tough set of fans to play in front of because they are so loud and come in their numbers, so it’ll be a tough game but hopefully we can kick on.

"The way we have been playing recently, I think we’ve been brilliant and I think it’s just a case of sticking to what we know and really going for Hartlepool on Saturday.”

Town triumphed 1-0 away at Bradford City in round one to set up their meeting with Pools, who required a replay, extra-time and a penalty shoot-out to see off National League Solihull Moors.

This weekend’s visit to County Durham will be Harrogate’s second already this season, having lost 2-0 there in an EFL Trophy group stage game back in August.

And they still have to return a third time, with their League Two fixture at the Victoria Ground scheduled to take place on January 1.

The sides met in the league in North Yorkshire last month, with Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites registering a crucial 2-1 win over their fellow strugglers courtesy of strikes by Alex Pattison and Muldoon.

