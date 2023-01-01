Jaheim Headley is on loan at Harrogate Town from Championship Huddersfield Town. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Both men were forced off during Thursday night’s 1-0 defeat at Bradford City and Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has admitted that the duo face a “race against time” in terms of their recoveries.

Midfielder Falkingham has a tight hamstring, while left-back Headley is struggling with an impact injury following a heavy challenge late in the game."We will leave it as late as possible to give them both a chance,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Jaheim took a hefty knock when he was tackled from behind late on at Bradford. It really wasn’t the best challenge to be honest.

Josh Falkingham had to be replaced before half-time as Harrogate Town lost out 1-0 at Bradford City.

"It’s an impact injury and although it’s improving, we will have to wait and see.

"Josh is unlikely to make it with his hamstring strain. He’s feeling that tightness in the muscle and what he need for him to have a chance is for him to report that the tightness has gone.

"It’s a race against time really.”

If neither Falkingham nor Headley is passed fit, it will mean that Town will be taking on Pools minus the services of 10 first-team players, with forward Josh Coley (groin) having failed to recover in time for Sunday’s match.

“Josh Coley still isn’t quite ready with his groin,” Weaver added.

"We hoped that he might have been able to come back in at Hartlepool, but unfortunately he’s going to miss out again.”

Town’s defeat at Bradford last time out ended a run of three consecutive League Two victories and came following a display which saw them fail to ever really get out of second gear, then run out of steam during the latter stages.

But Weaver doesn’t expect that will be the case up in County Durham.

"We did blow up a bit after an hour at Bradford, which wasn’t great, but illness has been rife in the camp and there were a number of lads who have been struggling,” the Harrogate boss reasoned.

"But the players had Friday off and when they came back in on Saturday there was a noticeably fresher look about them. I think we are through the worst of that bug that has affected so many.

"You could see it in the face of Alex Pattison, for example. He had more colour about him, he looked much better. The lads benefited from a day off and they came back in fresh-faced and look raring to go.

"And, if we get to the hour-mark and we need to liven things up then I can make five substitutions if needs be. Even with the players we have got missing, there is the strength in the squad now to be able to bring good players on and change things.”

