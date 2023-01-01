Alex Pattison fires Harrogate Town into a fourth-minute lead at Hartlepool United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites looked in control of New Year’s Day’s contest having taken an early lead through Alex Pattison, though they were pegged back by a Josh Umerah strike shortly before half-time, then conceded again when Mohamed Sylla netted just seconds after the resumption.

Sam Folarin’s clinical one-on-one finish got Town back on terms in the 49th minute, but despite being well on top during the period of the game which followed, the visitors found themselves trailing again as Mark Shelton curled home just past the hour-mark.

A stunning 73rd-minute effort from George Thomson would ultimately earn the visitors a point, leaving Weaver to bemoan his side’s defensive frailty and failure to take their chances, but delighted by their never-say-die attitude.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver was all smiles for the majority of the first half of New Year's Day's League Two clash at Victoria Park.

“If you’d have asked me when we were 1-0 up, I thought we would have gone on and won comfortably,” the Harrogate boss reflected.

"At 2-1 down and 3-2 down I was fuming to be honest because we missed so many chances to score. We were so creative, great going forwards, but leaky at the back - and it has cost us more than once this season.

“We conceded another three goals, we are disappointed, we want to do better. But, at the same time, the passion of the players to get something out of the game from 3-2 down was tremendous.

“To get an equaliser and keep pushing to the end, you have to give the players credit as well.

Alex Pattison, left, congratulates Harrogate Town team-mate George Thomson following his stunning second-half equaliser against Hartlepool United.

“So, away from home it’s not a bad point.”

Sunday’s result keeps Town 19th in the League Two standings, but edges them a point further away from the relegation zone.