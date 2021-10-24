Hartlepool United 3 Harrogate Town 2: Advertiser player ratings

Josh Falkingham and Lloyd Kerry compete for possession during Harrogate Town's 3-2 defeat at Hartlepool United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Here's an assessment of how Simon Weaver's men performed at Victoria Park.

Mark Oxley 6.5 - Came up with a good early save to keep out Luke Hendrie’s header. Beaten three times in the space of seven minutes but cannot really be faulted for any of the goals. Punched well enough under pressure when he had to.

Ryan Fallowfield 6.5 - His excellent low cross from the right was turned in by Pools defender Neill Byrne to put Town two up. Got forward to good effect in the first half but was pinned back after the break.

George Thomson scored direct from a corner early in the second half, however referee Simon Mather saw fit to disallow the goal for a non-existent foul on Hartlepool goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Will Smith 6 - Did okay for the most part however he was beaten to Hendrie’s centre by Mark Cullen as the Pools striker managed to loop a header over Oxley to make it 2-2. Made seven clearances.

Warren Burrell 6.5 - Produced an important early intervention inside his own box, cutting out a dangerous left-wing cross at the near post. A reasonably solid performance.

Lewis Page 5.5 - Involved in the build up to Town’s opener and made four interceptions, but all three United goals came from his side of the field. Too passive in allowing Ogle to send over the cross which led to Pools’ first of the afternoon. A second rusty display since his return from injury.

George Thomson 7 - ADVERTISER STAR MAN. Scored twice, but the second ‘goal’ - direct from a left-wing corner - was inexplicably disallowed by clueless referee Simon Mather. Was however guilty of not tracking David Ferguson, leaving the Hartlepool defender unmarked to make it 2-1.

Josh Falkingham 6 - The Harrogate skipper did everything that he could to try and drive his team-mates on, though he was unable to turn the tide and wrestle back control in the midfield area once the home side got on top in the second period. Made 29 passes at a completion rate of 82.8 per cent.

Lloyd Kerry 6.5 - Competed well for the most part, harrying, closing down and winning second balls in the centre of the park. Beaten all too easily by Matty Daly as the Pools man cut inside off the right and bent in the winning goal.

Jack Diamond 6.5 - Netted with a fine finish at 0-0, only for the ‘goal’ to be ruled out for offside despite him appearing to be level with Pools’ last defender. Some bright moments saw the on-loan Sunderland winger take on and beat opponents, though he also ran into trouble on occasion. Should have made it 3-0 just before the break, but failed to beat Jonathan Mitchell from close range.

Luke Armstrong 6.5 - Competed well in the air during the first 45 and set up a great chance for Diamond just before half-time with a neat bit of play. But, he was never really in the game against his old club after the interval. Headed over a decent half-chance shortly after Town went 3-2 down.