Harrogate Veterans FC to represent England once again at 2023 Seniors World Cup

Given their status as five-time winners of the competition, England were again invited to attend – and Paul Bell’s team were given first refusal on representing England by the Football Association.

Harrogate’s coaching staff and several of their key players form the core of the group, but their enhancement by several other ex-professionals from around the country has enabled them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.

They won three consecutive tournaments prior to losing 1-0 to Iran in the final in 2019, leaving Bell and his men determined to reclaim their crown this year.

“There is a huge desire amongst the squad to go back and regain the trophy,” the Harrogate veterans boss said.

"That desire is especially strong among the 11 players who were involved in 2019, when we were narrowly defeated in the final by Iran.

"In total, six former winners are returning to the squad and we have seven experiencing the Seniors World Cup for the first time, so it’s a good mix.”

England will have to play five matches in six days in temperatures of up to 35 degrees if they do want to put their name on the trophy for a sixth time.

Awaiting them are an Iranian side comprising ex-professionals and internationals, an Australian team with a core of ex Perth Glory players in their ranks and the pace and familiarity of hosts Thailand, who have been training together weekly for the past year.

In addition, Bell and his men will also face-off against a couple of unknown quantities in the shape of newcomers Vietnam and Indonesia.

Another issue, particularly for England’s management team, are the rules on age mixture which they have to adhere to. Only three ‘younger’ players (40-44 years) can be on the pitch at one time and there must be a minimum of three over-50s involved at all times.

As always, Bell’s 24-man squad has to be balanced to deal with those requirements, but on this occasion, the squad will have a higher average age due to several players moving up age-groups during the four years in which the competition did not take place.

“We are blessed with several quality players just turning 50 who you would normally associate with the middle age group, but the bonus is that the 50-plus players can roll on and off,” Bell added.

Eleven of the Harrogate Veterans’ over-40s squad that won both the local and county veterans’ leagues which they competed in this season will be in the squad, with Jimmy Knowles, Lee Connor and Simeon Bambrook included for the first time.

Alongside them will be three-time winner of the competition, former Harrogate Town man Lee Elam, and local player Mark Baranovsky, who was also in the squad when England won the cup in 2017.

Returning to the squad is the Harrogate Veterans club captain, Ian Simpson, who lifted the trophy on his last appearance in Thailand in 2014.

As in previous tournaments, boss Bell has been able to strengthen his roster with a number of former professionals and three of his strikers, Barry Hayles, Deon Burton and Lloyd Owusu all played international football during careers spent playing in the higher echelons of the domestic game.

Ex-Derby County and Portsmouth forward Burton played at France 98 for Jamaica at the age of 21 and went onto win 62 caps.

Former Fulham hitman Hayles also turned out for the Reggae Boys, whilst Owusu was capped on four occasions by Ghana when he was at Brentford, where he was recently inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Making up England’s international quartet is ex-Burnley and Bournemouth defender, Ian Cox, who went to the 2006 World Cup finals in Germany with Trinidad and Tobago.

“All four were naturally proud to represent the countries where their parents or grandparents were born, but being English they also take enormous pride from playing in this tournament for England and they bring with them a wealth of experience.”

The Veterans also have the former Fulham and Spurs midfielder Sean Davis with them, whose form at Craven Cottage earned him 12 England under-21 caps and a full England call-up. Now aged 43 he continues to play in Australia.

“We have had a lot of interest from players this year given the four-year gap, and have been able to achieve a well-balanced squad in terms of quality, experience and levels of fitness,” added Bell, who will be joined in the dug-out by two men with connections to Harrogate Town, Mark Smitheringale and John Deacey.