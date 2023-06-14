Harrogate Veterans FC make history by winning Seniors World Cup for England for a sixth time

Harrogate Veterans FC players representing England at the 2023 Seniors World Cup, from left, Sean Davis, manager Paul Bell, Alex Russell, Lee Elam and Deon Burton. Pictures: Submitted

After a four-year Covid-19-enforced break, Paul Bell’s team once again flew the flag for their country at the competition, beating Iran 1-0 in the final having been asked to represent England by the Football Association.

After the disappointment of losing out to the same opposition in the last final played before the pandemic, the Three Lions beat the holders 1-0 in the RMUTT Stadium on Saturday evening.

Rob Pell scored the only goal of what was a tight game, when he headed in a Lee Elam cross, three minutes into the second half. It was the first goal that the Iranian side, full of ex- professionals, had conceded in the tournament and their defence was breached again in the final minutes when Lloyd Owusu’s diving header, from another Elam cross, only for the goal to be disallowed for being marginally offside.

Harrogate Veterans FC celebrate winning the 2023 Seniors World Cup for England.

Harrogate’s coaching staff and several of their key players form the core of the group, but their enhancement by several other ex-professionals from around the country has enabled them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.

And manager Bell was left delighted not only by his side’s overall success, but also by the contribution of his local contingent.

"Whilst having a number of ex-pros in the squad squad does make a difference, it always gives me great pleasure to see our regular players thrive amongst them,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"Lee Elam, a former Harrogate Town player and a regular in our veterans team these past few seasons, was voted the England player’s player of the tournament - the second time he has received that accolade. Another local ex-Town player, Colin Hunter, has previously received the same recognition .

"Being a success in international veterans football is not dependent on the level of football you have played at. Take local player Mark Baranovsky, who had previously played with Boroughbridge and Railway Athletic Reserves, as an example.

"He was one of the younger (40-44 years old) players, of whom we could have only three on the the pitch at any one time, and he was there in an England shirt sharing game-time with Sean Davis, the former Fulham and Tottenham midfielder.

"That’s a great inspirational story for the junior players he coaches at Killinghall.”

When the full-time whistle sounded at the end of England’s victory over Iran, it brought to an end a six-day spell in which Bell’s troops had played five games, winning all of them.

In their opening group fixture on Monday evening they demolished tournament debutants Indonesia 6-0.

An excellent first-half performance saw Harrogate Veterans regular Paul Rickers head in the opener from a Deon Burton cross.

Ex-Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday forward Burton converted himself before turning provider again, for Elam to sweep in a third.

Former Fulham striker Barry Hayles then got in on the act, striking a fourth, ahead of Rickers tapping in his second in first-half injury-time after a flowing team move.

Five goals to the good at the break, boss Bell was able to make numerous changes to involve nearly all his squad and it was one of the substitutes, Andy Wilcox, who diverted in the sixth goal of the contest with 13 minutes remaining.

A narrow 1-0 success over New Zealand followed on Tuesday evening in tricky conditions following heavy rainfall, that result taking England clear at the top of their group.

It wasn’t plain sailing on a muddy pitch, and it required a solid rearguard action in the final quarter to secure the three points.

Hayles scored the only goal of the game after 10 minutes and the victory meant, barring a heavy defeat the following afternoon, a semi-final place was assured.

A fine display against Thailand would however ensure that the Three Lions claimed top spot in Group B and eliminated the host nation in the process.

England went into the lead after 15 minutes when Wilcox followed up on Owusu’s saved shot. Owusu himself then doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time.

The lead was extended after the interval as Lee Elam’s low cross was converted at the far post by Wilcox. Burton then wrapped things up with a 69th minute penalty after he himself was brought down.

Thailand did bag a consolation goal with a well-taken free-kick late on, making the final score 4-1.