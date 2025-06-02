Harrogate Veterans FC aiming to retain Seniors World Cup title on behalf of England

Harrogate Veterans FC have won the Seniors World Cup for England on seven separate occasions, most recently in 2024, when they defeated New Zealand in the final. Picture: Submitted

A domestic treble already in the bag for 2024/25, Harrogate Veterans FC are about to embark on their annual pilgrimage to Thailand with the hope of securing more international glory.

Paul Bell’s team were crowned West Riding County FA Leeds Division One champions, took the Harrogate & District Veterans League Division Two title and also won the Harrogate & District League Cup this term and will be looking to carry that success into the Seniors World Cup, where they represent England.

Football Association approval is hardly surprising given their past success, which has seen them win the competition on seven occasions, including last year in Bangkok.

Harrogate’s coaching staff and several of their key players form the core of the group, but their enhancement by several other ex-professionals from around the country has enabled them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.

And this year Bell’s players will face an even tougher task in what are guaranteed to be sweltering conditions after it was confirmed that they will need to play six matches in the space of just a week if they want to retain their title.

“This summer’s tournament in the Chonburi province is likely to reach another level as the inclusion of a South American country – Uruguay – means there will be five continents represented for the first time,” Veterans boss Bell explained.

"An expanded tournament also means that to retain the trophy, we would have to play six games in seven days.

"The Harrogate contingent in our 25-man squad did at least have the ideal preparation for that intensity last week, as they finished the 2024/25 season with a District League Cup final victory over Malt Shovel, just 48 hours after beating Chapletown in the semi-final.”

Last time out in Thailand, Harrogate’s England Veterans got the better of New Zealand in the final to back up their 2023 success, which saw them edge out Iran to reclaim their crown.

Prior to those two victories, Bell and his men had won the competition, which is organised and run by the Seniors Football Association of Thailand, on five separate occasions.

This year’s Seniors World Cup gets underway on June 1.