Harrogate Veterans denied fourth consecutive Seniors World Cup triumph by Iran

The Harrogate Veterans side flying the flag for their country at the 2019 Seniors World Cup in Thailand were denied a fourth conesuctive title by Iran.

Paul Bell’s team have been chosen by the Football Association to represent England at the annual tournament for the past 12 years and have won it on no fewer than five occasions.

Harrogate’s coaching staff and several of their key players form the core of the group, but their enhancement by several other ex-professionals from around the country has enabled them to compete with other nations who have similar squad profiles.

And having won the previous three tournaments, Bell and his men appeared to be on course for for more glory, only to suffer a 1-0 defeat to Iran’s in Saturday’s final.

In a cagey, often ill-tempered affair, the Iranians produced a strong performance, not letting a Three Lions side featuring Harrogate regulars Jonny Haigh, Lee Elam and goalkeeper Steve Dickinson settle.

They made life particularly difficult for skipper Barry Hayles, who was unable to add to his tally of seven goals at this year’s tournament.

Iran had spurned a number of golden opportunities to go ahead in the game, but finally found a way through with 15 minutes remaining.

Having launched a successful late fightback in Friday’s semi-final success over Scotland, England piled forward looking for an equaliser in the closing stages, but salvation was not forthcoming on this occasion.

Bell’s men had qualified for the knock-out stages of the competition courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Taiwan and a 1-1 draw with Hong Kong.

They then took on New Zealand in the quarter-finals, the Kiwis grabbing an early lead before being undone by the inimitable ex-Fulham man Hayles, who put his team in control with three goals in less than half an hour.

Cheltenham Town Chairma Andy Wilcox added a fourth in the second period before New Zealand netted a late consolation.

In a re-run of last year’s World Seniors final, England once again found themselves trailing when they met Scotland in the last four.

With time running out, Hayles scored an 85th-minute equaliser from close-range before Deon Burton won and converted a controversial stoppage-time penalty to win the game.