Harrogate Town's travelling support is 'unbelievable', says Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town supporters watch on at Valley Parade. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites have spent all but the last 18 months of their 107-year existence playing non-league football and, while they currently sit comfortably in mid-table, are undoubtedly one of the smallest clubs in League Two.

They average the third-lowest home attendance in the division (2,243) but took 704 followers to Valley Parade on Tuesday evening, filling most of the away end.

And Weaver feels that the amount of supporters who were there to cheer their team on to a fourth win over the Bantams in as many matches represents real progress for a club who used to attract less than half as many spectators to home fixtures during his early years in charge at Wetherby Road.

Simon Weaver applauds Harrogate Town's travelling supporters at Bradford City.

"You want players to know that when you sign for Harrogate Town you're coming to a proper club with a proper set-up and proper fans. Nights like Tuesday, the numbers in the away end and the atmosphere they created just shows how good our fans are," the Harrogate boss said.

"There's been plenty of times when I've driven home from games wondering 'is it going to happen in terms of growing our fan-base, is this going to catch fire?' but Tuesday night proved that it is well on its way to catching fire, that's for sure.

"It's the best away following that I have ever had as a manager. More than 700 people behind Harrogate Town, we couldn't even have dreamt about that a few years ago, we weren't even getting half that number at home at one point, so we are ever-so grateful.

"I was delighted with the backing and so were the players. It was unbelievable. It's young and old, there are families coming together and it is definitely growing."

Town's previous largest away following at a competitive fixture was the 515 they took to York City in National League North back in April 2018.

And although Weaver was expecting to see plenty of familiar faces at Valley Parade, he was surprised by how many Harrogate supporters turned out and went on to admit that he felt pressure not to let them down.

"I had heard that quite a few were turning up, but I couldn't believe it," he added following Tuesday's 3-1 triumph.

"Hopefully I didn't let on to the players, but I had a few nerves before the game because I didn't want us to disappoint a big turnout of supporters.

"But, we certainly didn't do that. It looked like they were going home overjoyed and the reaction was amazing.

"When you hear the young support bouncing, it's makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.