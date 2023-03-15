Harrogate Town's Toby Sims told to 'learn' from red card, but is forgiven by manager Simon Weaver

Toby Sims heads off the pitch having been shown a red card late on in Harrogate Town's 3-1 League Two defeat at Crawley. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old defender was needlessly sent off in stoppage-time for throwing the ball at Ashley Nadesan with the Sulphurites three goals down in a match they went on to lose 3-1.

As a result, he will miss Town’s next three League Two fixtures through suspension, leaving a big hole on the right-hand-side of their back-four having made quite the impression since joining the club on a free transfer in January.

And although disappointed to lose one of his most consistent performers for a trio of big games in his side’s fight for survival, Weaver has told Sims that while he expects him to learn from his mistake, he now considers the matter closed.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

“Obviously I wasn't going to be happy in the aftermath of the game and him getting sent off," the Harrogate boss explained.

"But, when you're that passionate and you play with your heart on your sleeve like Toby does, you can go over the edge.

"It can happen, but of course Toby has to learn from this experience.

"We’re not going to kick him while he is down, however. So I pulled him during training on Tuesday and I told him to forget about what happened and to move on.

“I don’t want it to be on his mind too much. He has become an important part of our team in recent months and he is a player who we need going forwards, so I have told him that.”

Sims linked up with Harrogate before Christmas and spent a number of weeks training with the club before he became Weaver's first signing of the January transfer window.

The full-back was recommended to the Sulphurites by former player Joe Leesley having returned to England following an extended spell in the USA.

While in the States he represented several clubs including Greenville FC, South Carolina United and, most recently, second-tier Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

He made his Town debut as a substitute against Stevenage shortly after his signing was confirmed and has gone on to make nine further appearances, starting each of the last eight games at right-back.