Harrogate Town's summer transfer window priorities revealed by Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has revealed his three priority targets for the summer transfer window.
By Rhys Howell
Published 25th May 2023, 08:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 08:31 BST
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites boss has already offered contracts to centre-half Tom Eastman and attacking midfielder Matty Daly, both of whom starred on loan at Wetherby Road last term and have subsequently become free agents.

Weaver is hopeful of agreeing terms with both men in the coming weeks, but is also in negotiations with another three players on his close-season short-list.

"We are currently in discussions with a couple more players," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town hope to land centre-half Tom Eastman on a permanent contract following his release by League Two rivals Colchester United.
Harrogate Town hope to land centre-half Tom Eastman on a permanent contract following his release by League Two rivals Colchester United.
"I am talking to a left-back, a left-winger and another lad who can play in the number 10 role."

Weaver overhauled his playing squad this time last year, with 16 new faces arriving, while January also saw the club do plenty of business.

He has however confirmed that this summer will be much quieter in terms of incomings.

As far as players leaving the EnviroVent Stadium goes, Weaver said: “There have been no offers for any of our lads who remain under contract.

"We are pretty happy with how the squad is looking heading into next year, we’re certainly in a better place than we were at this stage last summer and so far there have been no enquiries for any of the players we want to keep hold of.

"There are of course a number of lads [Kyle Ferguson and Miles Welch-Hayes] who I have mentioned previously as being available. Those players are free to talk to other clubs and their representatives are on with that.”

Goalkeeper Pete Jameson has also been made available for transfer having requested to leave in search of regular first-team football.

