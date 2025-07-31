Stephen Duke-McKenna in pre-season action for Harrogate Town against Carlisle United. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Stephen Duke-McKenna appears to have done enough over the summer months to stake his claim for a starting berth when Harrogate Town kick-off 2025/26 at Bristol Rovers this Saturday.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone after failing to make much of an impact at Wetherby Road following his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in the summer of 2024.

Capable of operating on either wing or as a number 10, Duke-McKenna was in and out of Simon Weaver’s team and struggled for both consistency and goal contributions.

A player who showed glimpses of his ability and fleeting moments of real quality managed just one goal and two assists during 24 appearances (15 starts) for Town prior to his departure for Scotland.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Having clearly fallen down the pecking order last term, it was not clear whether the Guyana international would be in Weaver’s plans for the upcoming season, or would even want to stay put for the remaining year of his current contract.

But, Duke-McKenna has worked hard during pre-season training and caught his manager’s eye in some of Town’s friendly fixtures over the course of the last three weeks.

He appears to be following in the footsteps of James Daly, who was also loaned out for the second half of his first year as a Harrogate player, but came back from that spell with Aldershot a better player and seemingly with a point to prove.

Daly’s efforts last summer saw him force his way into Weaver’s starting XI for the start of 2024/25 and he went on to establish himself as a key member of the squad, playing 45 times (38 starts).

Assessing Duke-McKenna’s efforts since he reported back for pre-season, Weaver told BBC Radio York: “I certainly feel that he has got the bit between his teeth at the minute. I think he started pre-season really well.

"He has a nice arrogance about him at the minute where he wants the ball. He’s been reliable in the middle third and attacking in the final third with that nice bit of arrogance to take him past people.

"I was hoping that he would come back [from his loan] with another gear in terms of beating men. Sometimes, in the final third, I could probably have been critical that he had too many touches or checked back, and I want him to go for people’s throats.

"I want all of our widemen to be adventurous and inventive and he has got that, but like for all players, it is about doing it, and doing it when it matters. But, so far in pre-season, he is playing with a lot of spark and belief.”