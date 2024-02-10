Harrogate Town's Simon Weaver named League Two Manager of the Month for January

Harrogate Town Manager Simon Weaver and his backroom team with the League Two Manager of the Month award. Pictures: Submitted

The Sulphurites boss has overseen a run of just one defeat in 10 league matches that has included six wins in their last nine and led to them gathering 10 points from a possible 12 during the month.

Weaver said: “I think this award should go to the whole management team. Everyone does contribute so much to the cause, the staff, the players, we are all here together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

Wilson said: “Four unbeaten games in January and 10 points returned is a fantastic run considering the injury list Simon has had to deal with. With the momentum gaining pace, Harrogate find themselves on the brink of the play off places with some very exciting fixtures coming up.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “Harrogate Town are the form team in League One and Simon Weaver deserves a lot of credit.

“He guided a team with key players missing to an unbeaten month, where they picked up 10 points from a possible 12. They are now in the chase for a play-off position and have hit their stride at the perfect time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies continued: “In the last nine games Simon Weaver's Harrogate have shot up the League Two table and gone from middle of the pack to the verge of the play-offs - not bad for a club who were installed as the 100/30 favourites for relegation!