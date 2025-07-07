Harrogate Town new boys Shawn McCoulsky, left, and Lewis Cass are put through their paces by fitness coach Ben Rome. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

Simon Weaver says he is encouraged by how well his seven summer signings have settled into life at Harrogate Town.

The League Two Sulphurites are just over a week into pre-season and have spent the last four days at a training camp up in Largs, on the west coast of Scotland.

Defenders Tom Bradbury, Lewis Cass and Bobby Faulkner, midfielder Jack Evans, winger Reece Smith and strikers Mason Bennett and Shawn McCoulsky have all been put through their paces alongside their new team-mates, with boss Weaver impressed by what he has seen thus far.

"The new lads have integrated really quickly and really well, and been welcomed by the existing lads," he said.

Sulphurites striker Mason Bennett gets on the ball during pre-season training in Largs, Scotland.

"It’s been really satisfying getting the signings in early and we have landed on good lads, who are physically strong, skilful, talented boys who have added to the energy of the group.

"They are easy-going lads, so they’ve fitted right in to our culture. They have confidence in themselves without being arrogant. They know their roles and they can attack them with confidence.

"Personality-wise, we do try to bring in the right sort and the right type of lad, who is a typical Harrogate Town player.

"It has struck me how fit they all are. The runs that we have done, the work we have undertaken, it has been met by a lot of enthusiasm. It's been really good."

On exactly what his players have been doing north of the border as they gear up for their opening pre-season friendly away at Northern Premier League outfit Guiseley, Weaver added: "There have been intense sessions right throughout the days, starting with spinning at 7am.

"It’s a test of their resilience, which is good, and good for the camaraderie of the group when lads are working hard and pulling each other through.

"I just think that being at a base 24/7, people are bound to get to know each other that little bit more than if we just stayed at home.

"We also want them to understand what shape we want to play when the competitive games come around."

After taking on Guiseley on Tuesday evening, Town then face another non-league side in the shape of Ilkeston at the weekend.

The following week sees them play host to League One Rotherham and Barnsley before they play their final warm-up fixture against National League Carlisle on July 26.

But, as ever, the message from Weaver regarding pre-season games is that fitness levels and team cohesion are his primary concerns, as opposed to results.

"Pre-season is a bit of a funny period in terms of the games," the Harrogate chief continued. "You can quite often see different kinds of results.

"But we are just trying to bed players in and get them all gelling together, understanding partnerships and getting the fitness towards peak levels for when we start the season.”

The Sulphurites kick-off their 2025/26 League Two campaign on the road at Bristol Rovers on Saturday, August 2 (3pm).