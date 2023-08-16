Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was not impressed with what he saw from his players at Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Having looked relatively comfortable, the Sulphurites conspired to give away two soft goals in the space of as many minutes as first Luke Norris, then Sam Taylor were able to beat Mark Oxley to put the hosts in control at Prenton Park.

The first blow was struck on 24 minutes. A long throw-in was launched into the Harrogate penalty area from the left, and although the initial danger was dealt with, Norris was able to get the better of Joe Mattock and direct a routine header from Connor Jennings’ flick-on into the net via the underside of the cross-bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barely 60 seconds later, Taylor chased a hopeful punt over the top into the left-hand channel and outmuscled Anthony O’Connor before running clear and shooting under the advancing Oxley.

Livewire winger Sam Folarin was the only Sulphurites player to really impress at Prenton Park.

And although they came out and played with much greater intensity and created a number of opportunities to get themselves back into the contest after half-time, Town’s fate was sealed when Kieron Morris added a third for the hosts late on.

"I thought we gave the game away in the first half, conceding two quick goals. That made it a massive task getting back into it,” Weaver reflected.

"It changed the course of the game. We were soft dealing with the long throw-in that came about because of a distinct lack of discipline, multiple free-kicks given away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Straight after that, to then concede another goal, it’s not been typical of our performances so far for us to switch off again, but it has got to stop.

“I thought it was our worst performance so far this season in terms of dealing with defensive situations. We looked powderpuff for the three goals.

"For a large part of the second half, we looked at an attractive team to watch, but with a lack of killer edge. We need to play from the start and en masse in order to get consistent results at this level.”

The only real bright spot during what was a night to forget for Town was the performance of livewire winger Sam Folarin, who worried Tranmere with his pace and was involved in almost all of Weaver’s men’s most threatening moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought that Sam Folarin reacted well from half-time when I told the lads in no uncertain terms that we looked powderpuff,” Weaver added.

“I thought he was brilliant second half and he was the one player actually causing them problems in the first half, but he just didn't quite have that finishing edge.

“He was tremendous at times and he was the one player who I thought, from their fans' perspectives and their players’ perspective, they’ll have been thinking ‘it's a bit scary here’ because he's direct, he's quick, he's running past people at will.

"He's an exciting player to watch and that's why the fans were singing his name.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Folarin was however substituted late in the game with a hamstring issue, one which Town are yet to learn the full extent of.

"He's got a sore hamstring and I hope he's okay because he was one player who did show bravery at times and at least have a go,” Weaver continued.

"Quick players like Sam invariably are the ones that do feel the hamstrings because he's explosive with his pace.

"I don't know if he’s going to need a scan yet, but we haven't had a scan for a while, so maybe we are due one. But, I'm hoping that he's going to be okay.”