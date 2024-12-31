Harrogate Town goalkeeper James Belshaw. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

James Belshaw insists that he and his Harrogate Town team-mates need to shoulder responsibility for the club’s woeful end to 2024.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sulphurites have failed to win any of their final six matches of the calendar year, with a run of five consecutive defeats only coming to a halt on Sunday afternoon when they drew 1-1 at Fleetwood.

A return of just one point from the last 18 on offer means that Town head into the New Year hovering, rather precariously, just above the League Two relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, that run of form has seen manager Simon Weaver take plenty of stick from disgruntled supporters, but Harrogate captain Belshaw is adamant that the blame does not lie at his gaffer’s door.

Sulphurites goalkeeper James Belshaw has come to the defence of manager Simon Weaver.

“It's on us as players to turn this around,” the 34-year-old goalkeeper told BBC Radio York. "It's not a management thing, it's us taking responsibility for our own performances and executing a game-plan that we've been tasked to carry out.

"When a team's losing, the fans and media people will look to the manager first, but like I've said, I don't think it's anything to do with the manager. And, that's not me trying to say the right things, that's genuine.

"We've been set up to play in games and we've not executed. It's been individual errors that have cost us and it's us as players that have let the management down in certain performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've succumbed to playing second fiddle in games and trying not to lose – and that's not the game-plan that the gaffer has set out.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

"We [Town’s players] are fully behind him. Look, you hear the chants, I hear the stuff from the fans but direct it at us, players that aren't performing, because it's up to us to put it right. We owed the manager a performance and I think we did that at Fleetwood. We played for him, which was good.”

Belshaw was also quick to point to everything that boss Weaver has achieved during his 15 years in charge of the club, taking Harrogate from the bottom of National League North and up to divisions into League Two.

"Look at what he's done for the football club, what his family have done for the football club, where it is now compared to where it was when he took over,” the former Bristol Rovers stopper added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's night and day, so let's not forget where we've come from, where he’s taken the football club and the effort and the time and the dedication that he puts in.”

Town head into 2025 20th in the League Two standings, just four points clear of the bottom two and having played a game more than 23rd-placed Carlisle United.

They will be aiming to record a first victory in seven attempts when they entertain Salford City on New Year’s Day (3pm).