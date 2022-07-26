Harrogate Town's first goal in Satruday's pre-season friendly win over Gateshead was scored by an unnamed trialist. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The League Two Sulphurites wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 victory over National League Gateshead on Saturday, their opening goal netted by an unnamed wideman, making his second appearance of the summer.

The player in question turned out for a Football League side last term having come through the ranks at a former Premier League outfit, and Weaver admits that he likes what he's seen thus far.

The Harrogate boss has, in the last 10 days, decided against offering terms to three other free agents who have spent time training with and playing for the club during their pre-season campaign.

Harrogate Town's management team of Paul Thirlwell, left, and Simon Weaver still have decisions to make on a number of vacant positions in the Sulphurites' squad.

But, with Town still looking to add an “option on the right-hand side” as well as another striker before the end of the transfer window, ‘A. Trialist’ has played himself into contention as far as a permanent contract is concerned.

"He's done well since he came in and is certainly in the driving seat in terms of possibly filling that position on the right," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He is more of a winger, more of an attacking option than the other lad who we had in on trial and looked at down the right-hand-side in a couple of games.

"He's been able to get us on the front foot and shown a lot of hunger and drive in terms of how he plays.

"He was also playing in the Football League last season and has that experience behind him."

In addition to wanting to add a right-sided option and a centre-forward, Town still remain hopeful of bringing Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Brahima Diarra back to Wetherby Road for a second loan spell.

With this in mind, Weaver is keeping a 'loan slot' in his squad vacant for the time being.