Harrogate Town's on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly could be facing a spell on the sidelines. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 21-year-old has returned to parent club Huddersfield Town for further tests on an injury sustained early in the second half of last weekend’s 3-0 win over Mansfield.

An initial scan has revealed “signs of tearing”, but Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver has been informed that a “closer inspection” is required to determine exactly how severe the damage to the outside of six-goal Daly’s knee is.

“Matty is really struggling for Saturday having had to come off against Mansfield,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“He’s gone back to Huddersfield for a closer inspection of his knee, so he’s a big doubt for Saturday and possibly for the next few weeks, but we will have to see.

“The first scan that Matty had shows signs of tearing, however he will need another scan to determine how bad it is.

“I’m hoping to hear from Huddersfield this week, and they will be able to give a clearer diagnosis. Obviously we are both hopeful that it is not too severe.

"The hope is that we are not looking at months out, but as I say, more tests are required.”

Town have no other fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup second-round trip to Hartlepool (3pm).