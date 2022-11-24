Harrogate Town's on-loan Huddersfield Town midfielder Matty Daly ruled out for eight weeks
Harrogate Town’s joint-leading goal-scorer Matty Daly has been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee injury.
The on-loan Huddersfield midfielder had to be substituted early in the second half of last Saturday’s 3-0 League Two win over Mansfield at Wetherby Road.
Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver revealed earlier this week that an initial scan showed “signs of tearing” to tissue on the outside of the 21-year-old’s knee, but said that he was waiting on further test results from Daly’s parent club.
Harrogate’s manager was hopeful that the Everton academy graduate was facing just a few weeks on the sidelines rather than an extended period, but it now appears likely he will be out of action for closer to two months.
Daly joins goalkeeper Mark Oxley (hand), centre-half Will Smith (knee), midfielder Stephen Dooley (groin and foot), winger Max Wright (ankle) and striker Dior Angus (ankle) on Harrogate’s long-term injury list.
The Sulphurites are in FA Cup second-round action at Hartlepool United this Saturday, 3pm kick-off.