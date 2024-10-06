Harrogate Town's on-loan Burton Albion defender Jasper Moon produces 'man-of-the-match' display in Swindon Town stalemate
That was the view of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver after watching the on-loan Burton Albion centre-half impress at the heart of his defence on Saturday afternoon.
Moon, 23, won eight aerial duels, made 12 clearances and one crucial block, while also completing a numerous tackles and interceptions to lead his team to a much-needed clean-sheet.
With partner Anthony O’Connor also impressing next to him, and Toby Sims and the recalled Matty Foulds solid in the full-back positions, there was so much more to like about Town’s defensive showing compared to the shambles that saw them concede five at home to MK Dons in midweek.
But it was the former Barnsley man who really caught Weaver’s eye.
"Jasper was probably man of the match. I thought he was,” the Town boss said.
“Both centre-halves were really solid, but Jasper, with some dramatic clearances and the way he was sweeping across the back line, he was immense.
"He was there whenever necessary, his emergency defending was bang on, his clearances were great and he swept up superbly well.
“I thought that he was fantastic and I think the cramp he had, you know that you’ve worked hard. I’m delighted for him.”
Left-back Foulds, in for his first league start since the end of August in place of the injured Liam Gibson, also earned praise from his manager.
"I thought that he was really good,” Weaver added.
"He was tidy on the ball, made some really telling interventions and played his part in us keeping a clean-sheet, so he is going to be delighted coming back into the team.”
Saturday’s result keeps Harrogate 18th in the League Two standings.
