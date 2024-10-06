Harrogate Town's on-loan Burton Albion defender Jasper Moon walks out at Swindon Town's County Ground. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Jasper Moon was the best player on the pitch during Harrogate Town’s goalless draw at Swindon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver after watching the on-loan Burton Albion centre-half impress at the heart of his defence on Saturday afternoon.

Moon, 23, won eight aerial duels, made 12 clearances and one crucial block, while also completing a numerous tackles and interceptions to lead his team to a much-needed clean-sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With partner Anthony O’Connor also impressing next to him, and Toby Sims and the recalled Matty Foulds solid in the full-back positions, there was so much more to like about Town’s defensive showing compared to the shambles that saw them concede five at home to MK Dons in midweek.

Jasper Moon challenges Swindon forward Paul Glatzel for possession during Saturday's League Two clash.

But it was the former Barnsley man who really caught Weaver’s eye.

"Jasper was probably man of the match. I thought he was,” the Town boss said.

“Both centre-halves were really solid, but Jasper, with some dramatic clearances and the way he was sweeping across the back line, he was immense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was there whenever necessary, his emergency defending was bang on, his clearances were great and he swept up superbly well.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on from his technical area at the County Ground.

“I thought that he was fantastic and I think the cramp he had, you know that you’ve worked hard. I’m delighted for him.”

Left-back Foulds, in for his first league start since the end of August in place of the injured Liam Gibson, also earned praise from his manager.

"I thought that he was really good,” Weaver added.

"He was tidy on the ball, made some really telling interventions and played his part in us keeping a clean-sheet, so he is going to be delighted coming back into the team.”

Saturday’s result keeps Harrogate 18th in the League Two standings.