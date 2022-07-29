Tyler Frost in League Two action for Crawley Town against Northampton last season. Picture: Getty Images

That is the view of Sulphurites chief Simon Weaver, who this week made the former Reading and Crawley right-winger his 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old has signed a six-month deal at Wetherby Road having impressed during his recent trial spell, netting the opening goal in last Saturday's 3-1 success at Gateshead.

And with a total of 37 League Two appearances under his belt following his two-year stint with Crawley, Weaver believes that Frost is someone who understands what the division is about and will be capable of hitting the ground running.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Frost has signed a six-month contract with Harrogate Town following a successful trial period at Wetherby Road. Picture: Matt Kirkham

But, at the same time, he feels that the ex-Red Devil has real potential and is still young enough to keep on improving as a footballer.

"Tyler is a player with a good amount of Football League experience for a lad of his age and also someone who we feel still has a lot of room for development," Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He is really hungry to do well. I think the desire that he has has been there for everybody to see during the couple of weeks he has been with us.

"And he's very much a Harrogate Town player in the sense that he wants to get on the front foot and play.

"He'll attack full-backs, he'll cause problems in wide areas and put balls into the box. He did well in the friendlies he played in and we think he can be a real asset."

Of the 25 games that Frost played for Crawley in all competitions last term, only 11 of them were from the start and he barely featured at all after Christmas, making just two brief cameos from the substitutes' bench following the turn of the year.

"It's hard for me to say too much about his time at Crawley," Weaver added.

"But, I do know that he was playing as a number 10 one minute, then getting a few minutes as a wing-back and was in and out.

"I'm not too sure why he didn't get a consistent run of games, however what we have seen already in the time that we have worked with Tyler is that he can be really useful to us."

Frost arrived at Wetherby Road this summer following an unsuccessful trial period at Scottish Championship outfit Dundee.

He became a free agent at the end of last season having spent the 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns with Crawley.

Prior to that, he had spent six years with Championship Reading after joining the Royals' academy as a 15-year-old back in 2014.

His only experience of senior football prior to signing for Crawley came during a brief spell on loan in the National League with Havant & Waterlooville during the 2018/19 season.