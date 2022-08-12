Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Pattison missed Harrogate Town's midweek League Cup defeat to Stockport County. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites, who brought in 11 new faces over the summer, made a flying start to 2022/23, beating Swindon 3-0 on the opening day.

But, they subsequently lost by the same scoreline away at Crewe, then 1-0 at home to Stockport in the League Cup.

Yet, despite those two most recent results, the Town chief says that he has been able to draw plenty of encouragement from his team’s performances and stressed that it is far too early in the season to be panicking about defeats.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

“This is a new team that we have put together and they need time to gel. I think that the signs have been positive so far,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“So far, we’ve played three sides in Swindon, Crewe and Stockport who are all fancied by the bookies to be right up there pushing for promotion. On Tuesday night we were beaten by an unfortunate penalty decision. There wasn’t anything wrong with our performance.

“I think the new [3-4-2-1] shape is looking good. It will work for us as long as we continue to pass the ball. We just need to let the new lads bed in and I’m confident that we’ll keep improving.

“Look at Bolton the season before last and Bristol Rovers last year. Teams sometimes need a bit of time for it all to come together. We don’t want lads feeling like they are under any pressure after two league games.

“We’ve got to hold our nerve and stick to our plan. I’d be saying that after 15 games, let alone after three, especially when I feel there is so much to be excited about in terms of this group of players.”

Long-term casualties Will Smith, Rory McArdle, Josh Falkingham and Max Wright will definitely all miss out against Crawley this weekend, but Alex Pattison (calf) and Tyler Frost (ankle) could return.

"Patto is touch-and-go," Weaver added. "We need the swelling to go down and that's why he wasn't able to play in midweek. It's the same injury that he picked up against Swindon on the opening day.

"He's obviously a big player for us and we want him available for Saturday, however we have to be careful and look after him.