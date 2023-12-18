Harrogate Town's new-look centre-half pairing shines during home victory over Notts County

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver was very happy with the contribution of his new-look centre-half pairing during Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Notts County.

Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites recorded their first victory in eight outings at Wetherby Road with George Thomson and Matty Daly netting eye-catching goals either side of Abraham Odoh’s predatory finish.

But as good as they were in and around the opposition box, Harrogate looked equally impressive at the other end of the field.

The return of fans’ favourite James Belshaw between the sticks on an emergency loan certainly helped, though the two-time promotion-winning goalkeeper didn’t have too much to do thanks to the efforts of the men directly in front of him.

Sulphurites defender Liam Gibson warms up.

Anthony O’Connor, Town’s ‘Mr Consistent’, was named the sponsors’ man of the match, but Liam Gibson delivered an equally assured display alongside him.

The former Newcastle United man has been deployed either as a left-back or a holding midfielder since his arrival from Morecambe in the summer, however he slotted into his new position with ease.

And with Rod McDonald – who has been O’Connor’s regular partner this term – currently sidelined with a knee injury, the performance of Gibson as a left-sided centre-half comes as a big boost for the Sulphurites heading into a crucial period of the season.

“Liam Gibson, it was a different position for him at centre-back but I thought that he was commanding,” Weaver said.

Anthony O'Connor takes aim at the Notts County goal.

"We had a look in training last week and we thought ‘yeah, he looks bang on’. He gives us that left foot in there and the ability to build from the back.

"He is a proper footballer isn’t he. He has so much composure on the ball, he’s never going to flap. He reads danger and anticipates well, so there’s absolutely no reason why he can’t be a top-drawer centre-back.”

On O’Connor’s performance, Weaver added: "He was immense. I think that he has been a brilliant player for us and I am so glad that we managed to sign him on the deal we did when he came here.”