Pete Jameson put pen to paper on a contract with Harrogate Town to become the club's first new signing of the summer. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

Striker Mark Beck, whose contract at Wetherby Road is not being renewed, is a close friend and former team-mate of the ex-York City custodian and says he is certain the 29-year-old will only get "better and better" as a Football League player.

Beck spent time playing alongside Jameson at Darlington between 2016 and 2017 and the pair were reunited when Town loaned the big centre-forward to the Minstermen for the early months of the 2021/22 campaign.

And, while he says he is disappointed that he won't have the chance to share a dressing room with his best pal once again, Beck is certain that the Sulphurites have signed a genuine talent.

Mark Beck is leaving Harrogate Town after five seasons with the club. Picture: JPIMedia

"I first met Pete when we were at Darlo and we clicked straight away. We've been best mates ever since and I've seen him come on a lot in the time that I have known him," he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He helped Darlo through the leagues and has gone on to enjoy four or five really solid years, playing really consistently for Blyth and then York. I'm surprised that he hasn't made it to the Football League sooner, to be honest.

"Funnily enough, I've been mentioning him to the gaffer [Simon Weaver] for a couple of years now because he is a top quality goalkeeper who I know will do a good job at this level.

"It's a shame from my point of view that he's arrived here just as I am leaving the club, but I'm still over the moon for Pete, he definitely deserves this opportunity.

"He will be a great signing for Harrogate Town, without a doubt. He's been getting better and better over the last few years and I think he will flourish at a stable League Two team and continue to get better and better and kick on even further in this environment."

Asked what he feels Jameson's strengths as a goalkeeper are, the 28-year-old targetman replied: "Pretty much everything, to be fair.

"He's got the size, he is a big lad and he's a commanding presence. He commands his box well, he kicks well and, as a shot-stopper, he is unbelievable.

"I knew he was a good 'keeper, but when I went to York last year and played with him again I saw him first-hand and realised how much he has come on.

"If an attacker goes through on goal, they are normally the favourite in a one-on-one. But whenever that happened this season with York, you knew Pete would make the save every time.

"Usually you'd back the striker, but I'd back Pete every time. He kept York in a number of games and I think you could say he won them quite a lot of points on his own."

Beck himself leaves Harrogate following a five-season spell at Wetherby Road that saw him play his part in promotion from both National League North and the National League.

He made 92 starts and 57 substitute appearances in Town colours, netting 32 goals along the way.

But, having struggled with injuries during both the club's final year in non-league and their debut League Two campaign and then finding himself loaned out to sixth-tier York last term, he knew the writing was on the wall as far as his future was concerned.

Thus, he says that he wasn’t surprised to be told by Weaver that his contract was not being renewed.

“I knew that I was going,” he continued.

“Since I came back from York I think I only started four or five games and made a few appearances off the bench. I’m disappointed with that and disappointed with myself a bit.

“So, when I went into my meeting with the gaffer, I was expecting the news. It still wasn’t a nice thing to hear, but it wasn’t as crushing a conversation as it could have been if I was certain I was getting a new contract.

"When I walked into the room, the first thing he said to me was that he wasn't looking forward to the conversation we were about to have because we get on so well and we've both done so well for each other over the years.