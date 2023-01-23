Harrogate Town defender Miles Welch-Hayes. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 26-year-old has barely featured for the Sulphurites in recent months, his last appearance coming during a 3-1 defeat at Walsall on October 25, a match in which he was substituted at half-time.

Having arrived from League Two rivals Colchester United this summer, Welch-Hayes began the season in Simon Weaver’s starting XI, going on to make 14 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The versatile defender’s only goal in Harrogate colours came when he netted a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 EFL Trophy success over Morecambe.

A brief statement released by the Sulphurites on Monday afternoon said: “Harrogate Town AFC would like to wish both Miles and Altrincham good luck for the rest of the season.”