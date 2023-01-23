News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Town's Miles Welch-Hayes joins National League Altrincham FC on loan

Harrogate Town defender Miles Welch-Hayes has joined National League Altrincham on loan until the end of the season.

By Rhys Howell
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:44pm
Harrogate Town defender Miles Welch-Hayes. Picture: Matt Kirkham
Harrogate Town defender Miles Welch-Hayes. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The 26-year-old has barely featured for the Sulphurites in recent months, his last appearance coming during a 3-1 defeat at Walsall on October 25, a match in which he was substituted at half-time.

Having arrived from League Two rivals Colchester United this summer, Welch-Hayes began the season in Simon Weaver’s starting XI, going on to make 14 appearances in all competitions.

The versatile defender’s only goal in Harrogate colours came when he netted a last-gasp winner in a 2-1 EFL Trophy success over Morecambe.

A brief statement released by the Sulphurites on Monday afternoon said: “Harrogate Town AFC would like to wish both Miles and Altrincham good luck for the rest of the season.”

Welch-Hayes follows midfielder George Horbury out of the club after the young academy product joined Markse United on a month-long loan last week.

