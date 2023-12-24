Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver had more words of praise for Liam Gibson following Saturday’s League Two success at Grimsby Town.

Liam Gibson celebrates after firing Harrogate Town into a 41st-minute lead at Grimsby Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites boss singled out the 26-year-old former Newcastle United man after he impressed in an unfamiliar centre-half role during last weekend’s 3-1 home win over Notts County.

And while Gibson shone once again in his new position, he also popped up with a key contribution at the other end of the field as Town ran out 2-1 winners.

Arriving at the near post to flick home Matty Foulds’ inviting right-wing corner, his first goal for the club broke the deadlock shortly before half-time.

Liam Gibson carries the ball forwards out of defence at Blundell Park. Picture: Matt Kirkham

And pleased though he was to see him get on the score-sheet, it has been Gibson’s overall contribution – both on the pitch and off it – that has really pleased Weaver.

"I think he is an outstanding footballer, a naturally gifted footballer who manages to engage his brain fully on the events of the game as he sees them,” the Harrogate chief said.

"There are no negatives in his mindset. Everybody gets beaten sometimes, although I’ve not seen beaten at centre-back yet, but it wouldn’t perturb him, and that’s why he’s a top pro and why he has done well at League One level as well.

"He’s a massive plus for us, a massive signing for us, and he is proving that he can play anywhere, although centre-half might just be his position.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Blundell Park. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"His first instinct isn’t to be reticent and have a worry. I love his positivity and it is important that we value his efforts – and his move to the area, which is great. I always thought, as a fan, that when people commit to a move it makes a big difference.

"We can lean on his experience day in, day out, game after game and hopefully he can help us emerge from being a bottom-half League Two team and become a top team, that’s the aim.”