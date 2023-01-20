Harrogate Town's legends to be celebrated in football club's new Hall of Fame

Harrogate Town chairman Irving Weaver and manager Simon Weaver will both be in attendance at the official launch of the club's new Hall of Fame at Cedar Court Hotel.

The new prestigious Hall of Fame will be located in multiple locations across Harrogate – the club’s new supporters bar at The EnviroVent Stadium, Official Store on Commercial Street, Exercise.co.uk Executive Lounge and Cedar Court Hotel.

With the full support of the club, the Hall of Fame committee was formed last June and have been meeting regularly once a month since then.

Chaired by supporter Bernard Higgins, the Hall of Fame committee consists of a diverse group of Harrogate Town supporters representing different areas of the club, from the Independent Supporters Club to the Supporters Trust and club officials.

Harrogate Town's Hall of Fame will celebrate the legends that have pulled on the famous yellow and black jersey - and those behind the scenes, too.

Club historian Phil Harrison has now put together an extensive list of individuals who have made significant contributions over a number of years at

Harrogate Town since it was established in 1914 from which the initial 11 inductees have been selected.

The first 11 inductees into the Hall of Fame will be announced between Monday, January 23 and Thursday, February 2, with the first inductee set to be revealed on January 23 itself.

Hall of Fame chair Bernard Higgins said: “It’s been such a privilege and honour to chair the Harrogate Town Hall AFC Hall of Fame committee meetings.

"The support and advice from each member of the committee as well as from Irving Weaver, Sarah Barry and Rich Saltmarsh at the club has been incredible.

"The new hall of fame isn’t just about players, it will recognise individuals from all parts o the team’s rich history including club officials, managers, players, supporters and volunteers.”

