Harrogate Town's League Two clash with Northampton Town postponed due to frozen pitch

The EnviroVent Stadium, home of Harrogate Town. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

An inspection of the EnviroVent Stadium turf was conducted at 8am on Saturday morning and the playing surface deemed unsafe.

The Wetherby Road pitch was in playable condition when inspected on Friday afternoon, and with frost covers down, it was hoped that the match would go ahead as scheduled.

But with temperatures still below zero in North Yorkshire at the start of the weekend, what should have been Town’s 21st league outing of the season became the fifth fixture in the division to be called off.