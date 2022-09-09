Harrogate Town were due to host Carlisle United at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Matthew Appleby/Harrogate Town AFC

Simon Weaver’s Sulphurites were due to entertain the Cumbrians at the EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but the fixture will now be rearranged.

The Queen’s passing on Thursday afternoon triggered a period of mourning in the United Kingdom, as detailed in a document known as ‘Operation London Bridge’.

That plan, which is set out for the nine days following a monarch’s death, advises that sports fixtures can be postponed. Football’s governing bodies were not obliged to call off this weekend’s matches, however confirmation of a move that was widely-expected arrived from the Football League (EFL) late on Friday morning.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Picture: Getty Images

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL explained: ‘Further to discussions on Friday morning, it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

‘This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

‘Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

‘Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.’

The Government’s Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), the Football Association, Premier League and EFL all held meetings on Thursday morning where they decided on a plan of action for this weekend’s domestic schedule.

It is understood that the Government provided guidance to the game’s main sporting bodies, but ultimately left the decision-making in the hands of each respective organisation.

Town, currently 19th in the League Two standings and on a four-match losing run, are next due to play at the EnviroVent Stadium on Tuesday evening, against Salford City, then travel to Stockport County on Saturday, September 17.