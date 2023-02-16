Jack Muldoon slots the ball home to hand Harrogate Town a 50th-minute lead against Salford City on Tuesday evening. Pictures: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

The versatile forward celebrated penning a two-year extension to his current deal earlier this week with a crucial goal against Salford City on Tuesday evening, helping the Sulphurites to a 1-1 draw and a valuable point in their battle to beat the drop.

And the 33-year-old insists he is absolutely determined to do everything in his power to try and help secure Simon Weaver’s side a fourth season playing League Two football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s good to get it done and have that security for myself, but I’m staying at Harrogate because I want to be playing in the Football League again next season,” Muldoon told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Jack Muldoon, centre, is congratulated by his Harrogate Town team-mates after opening the scoring during Tuesday evening's 1-1 League Two draw at Salford City.

"So that’s what I am stopping here with the intention of doing, 100 percent. We are in a scrap, without a doubt. We know we are in a real scrap for survival and its about trying to step up our game and find that consistency because we’re only back-to-back wins away from getting ourselves into a pretty decent position.

"It is tough down there. Just look at Colchester and Gillingham who have extended their wage budgets and really upped the ante to try and get out of it. There’s two teams there who have started winning games on a regular basis and so it’s a bit of a different scenario now because you’d expect both of them to end up being okay now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We do look at the league table, look at the points and we know the situation, but we believe in ourselves. The belief is still definitely there, you only have to look at the quality in our squad.

"Like I say, it’s about finding that little bit more consistency, so really it’s down to us as players. The better teams in this league are sevens out of 10 each week, not a four for two weeks but sometimes an eight or a nine like we have been this season.”

Muldoon’s goal against Salford was his third of the season and arrived after he was deployed in his favoured position – as a centre-forward in a 4-4-2 system.

The former Lincoln City attacker has reached double figures in each of his four previous seasons with the club – finishing as top-scorer three times in a row - is confident that the goals will continue to flow while he remains up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had nearly all my success at this club playing up front, so that is really where I want to be,” Muldoon added.

“I don't feel like I need to prove I can score goals up front, I’ve won three golden boots and wasn’t far off last season either. I’ve also got my fair share of assists too.

"Obviously I’m happy to do a job wherever the gaffer puts me and I don’t mind playing out on the wing, however I believe that playing as a striker alongside someone of the quality of Luke [Armstrong] can only bring out the best of me.”