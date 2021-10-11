Jack Muldoon heads Harrogate Town into an eighth-minute lead against Scunthorpe United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 32-year-old striker spent 10 years at his hometown club, progressing through their junior ranks before being released by the Iron at the age of 18 having never made a competitive first-team appearance.

An extended spell spent almost exclusively in non-league football followed, but versatile attacker is now an established League Two player and has become a key component of a Harrogate side currently flying high in the division.

Their recent 6-1 mauling of rock-bottom Scunthorpe - which lifted the Sulphurites to within a point of top spot - was sparked by Muldoon, who opened the scoring on eight minutes and went on to bag another in-between setting a goal up for team-mate Alex Pattison.

Jack Muldoon runs away from Iron skipper Harry Davis.

"It's nice to score against Scunthorpe," he reflected.

"I do have a soft spot for Scunthorpe, but it's Harrogate who have took me in and I'm playing for them, so my full focus is on doing my best for this club and on where I can help them get to.

"The fans behind the goal were giving me some stick, calling me a 'reject' and all that, so I did [shush them - when he scored] but they've got to be able to take some back if they're going to give it out."

Town were totally dominant throughout the duration of the contest, netting five times before half-time as they began the match in a fashion which their visitors simply could not cope with.

"We absolutely mauled them," Muldoon added.

"It was a banana skin type of game. Obviously, we've got enough in our dressing room to run all over them and luckily we started well.

"We started like a house on fire, which is probably what they didn't want and what we really wanted to do.