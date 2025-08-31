Harrogate Town defender Tom Bradbury heads clear following a set-piece delivery during Saturday's League Two loss at Bromley. Pictures: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

Harrogate Town’s inability to defend set-pieces once again proved costly as they slipped to a 2-0 loss at Bromley on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already seen his team concede from corners or throw-ins during draws with Grimsby and Cambridge and their League Cup defeat to Lincoln, Weaver stated publicly that his team had to get better at dealing with such situations following last weekend’s 2-1 home reverse at the hands of Chesterfield.

That admission came after Chey Dunkley was able to power home a header direct from a left-wing corner to end the Sulphurites’ unbeaten start to their League Two campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, the required lessons have evidently not been learned as, despite dealing with the aerial threat of a giant Bromley side for long periods, familiar failings were evident once again in the closing stages.

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver watches on at Hayes Lane.

“We weren’t good enough in those two defensive situations,” a frustrated Weaver conceded. “It’s two moments where they were more dominant than us, and that hurts.

"As a defender, you know your role in those situations. Whilst we dealt with balls down our throats from goal-kicks and in open play, in those moments where we have time to sort it out, time to grab a man, time to do all the streetwise stuff to stop players having runs on us, and we just haven’t.

"Our body shape was all wrong and we have lost the game 2-0.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disaster struck for Town in the 74th minute of Saturday’s contest as Bromley’s Kyle Cameron beat Anthony O’Connor to Mitch Pinnock’s left-wing free-kick and forced James Belshaw into a fine diving stop with a downward header.

Nicke Kabamba was however quickest to react, getting to the rebound ahead of Warren Burrell to slot home from close range.

Six minutes later, Pinnock hung up another inviting delivery from a free-kick and with Town centre-half Tom Bradbury having seemingly lost his bearings, Omar Sowunmi was able to climb above O’Connor to nod over Belshaw for 2-0.

Weaver stopped short of publicly singling out individuals for criticism, but confirmed that honest post-match conversations were had within the confines of the away dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had a look at the video, and what I’ve said in the changing room will remain in there in terms of individual blame,” he added.

“But players can’t argue with the video. It is what it is. People didn’t do their job and, if you don’t stop at source a giant such as Sowunmi in that situation, and allow him to get a run on you, he will run all over you.

“We’d shown clips before the game, walked through it and talked through it, but it’s in the moment as a player that you have to deal with that situation.”

Defeat to the Ravens sees Harrogate drop out of the top half of the League Two standings and down to 14th position, where they sit on a total of eight points from six matches.