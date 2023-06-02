Harrogate Town's 'homely' feel helped convince Liam Gibson to sign on following Morecambe FC exit

Left-back Liam Gibson has signed a two-year deal at Harrogate Town. Pictures: Harrogate Town AFC

The 26-year-old was unveiled as the League Two Sulphurites’ second capture of the summer transfer window on Friday, following attacking midfielder Matty Daly into the EnviroVent Stadium.

Having played 44 games in League One for Morecambe last term, Gibson found himself a wanted man after his release by the Shrimps, though the “homely” feel of Wetherby Road helped convince him to put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the North Yorkshire outfit.

“I’m buzzing to be here," said Gibson, who was voted Morecambe’s players’ player of the season for 2022/23.

Liam Gibson, left, is welcomed to Harrogate Town by Lloyd Kerry, the Sulphurites' head of recruitment.

“As soon as I heard of the interest I was itching to come down and get signed, I can’t wait to get started in July.

“I played here a few times with Morecambe and it just felt like a really homely football club, I couldn’t get down here quick enough.

“I want to take the form I had at Morecambe last season and bring it here to Harrogate and hopefully we can push on as a team to have a good season.

