Harrogate Town's 'gritty' win at Carlisle United needs to be springboard for an improved run of form

Harrogate Town players celebrate Saturday's 1-0 League Two victory at Carlisle United with their travelling fans. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Saturday’s victory against League Two’s form side was the Sulphurites’ first in six matches and ensured that there remains a three-point cushion between them and the relegation zone.

But, with resurgent Gillingham and improved Hartlepool having picked up in recent weeks, the Wetherby Road outfit know that they need to start winning games more regularly if they are to keep their heads above water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It seemed as if Town had turned something of a corner when they won three on the spin in November and December, though their form then tailed off as just two points were collected from a possible 15 on offer prior to last weekend’s success up in Cumbria.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver at Carlisle United's Brunton Park.

Thus, Weaver has demanded that what was undoubtedly an impressive triumph over a side currently occupying an automatic promotion spot becomes the catalyst for an improved run.

“You’ve got to look at our position and encourage the players to be gritty like we were all game on Saturday in every single one of the 19 that are left - there’s a lot to play for,” the Harrogate chief said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hoping that Saturday’s result launches us to have a good second half of the season. There’s so much football to be played. You want to build momentum on being solid as a unit on and off the pitch and gritty away wins don’t half boost morale in the camp.

“Half the battle in sport is between the ears. It’s the levels of confidence and feeling competent. All of the lads involved on Saturday, it just felt really good, it felt really good all last week in the build-up actually.

“It bodes well for us and hopefully we can keep it going now. Winning at Carlisle is no mean feat, but we have got to go on and reproduce it game after game now.

"We don’t want to win one then lose two, we’ve got to get on a run to reduce the stress on all of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s win owed much to a huge slice of luck in the shape of Carlisle defender Paul Huntington’s calamitous own goal, and also a resolute defensive display at the other end of the field.

Town failed to register a shot on target during the course of the 90 minutes and struggled in tough conditions to play the kind of possession football which Weaver says he wants to see.

But the Harrogate chief expects that more accomplished footballing displays will come off the back of such a confidence-boosting result.

"It was important that in terms of the off-the-ball work that we prepared well,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We knew what Carlisle’s strengths were whether they played three at the back, 3-4-1-2 which they started with or a 3-4-3. Whatever they threw at us we were their equal on Saturday, which is hugely satisfying and a good confidence booster.

“We encouraged the lads to battle hard and stay organised, but also to pass the ball.

"That was probably the one element, at times we gave the ball away, we were a little bit hurried, but wins bring that confidence on the ball.”