Harrogate Town's gives manager Simon Weaver food for thought after hat-trick against Mansfield Town

Dani Orsi celebrates scoring in the Football League Trophy against Mansfield Town. Picture: Matt Kirkham.

The 25-year-old, who signed for the club from National League side Maidenhead United in the summer, scored a hat-trick as Harrogate won 3-1 against the Stags in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday.

The sides do battle again this weekend, this time in the league, and Orsi hopes to get another run out against Mansfield with his only other start this season coming in the win over Barrow last month.

“I am making the step up to full-time football, which I have always wanted to do since I was a kid,” said Orsi, who was one of seven players included who didn’t start in last weekend’s draw with Exeter City.

“I don’t just want to sit on the bench and be in and around it. I want to be pushing for a starting place.

“When I played against Barrow, I felt like I didn’t look out of place.

“Scoring against League Two opposition gives me confidence and something to build on for the future.”

Harrogate have enjoyed a flying start to the campaign with their victory on Tuesday night being preceded by three wins from four league games.

That has put them second in the table despite playing one game fewer than the majority of sides around them.

“We would have bitten your hand off at the start of the season for that,” continued Orsi.

“We are building as a team and I am really excited to be part of it.

“There is a good atmosphere here at the moment, we have just got to keep pulling in the same direction.”