Harrogate Town's George Thomson enjoys winning at right-back just as much as anywhere else

George Thomson has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Harrogate Town this season. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 30-year-old has spent the majority of his five-and-a-half years with the Sulphurites playing as a winger or attacking midfielder, but has been deployed in deeper roles in more recent times.

Predominantly used in the centre of the park this season and last, Thomson has also filled in at right-back when required, and that is the position he was used in when Town beat Barrow 1-0 last time out.

And the former Nottingham Forest trainee says he is happy to play wherever he is picked, as long as he is contributing.

George Thomson has been with Harrogate Town since the summer of 2017.

“I’d obviously not started for a number of weeks, but I was asked to do a job at right-back and wherever I am asked to play, I will give 100 percent,” Thomson told the Harrogate Advertiser.

“To finish up with a positive result and be part of a back-four which managed to keep a clean-sheet was a real bonus. I was just delighted to play my part.

“Throughout almost my whole career, I’ve played an attacking role. When you’re asked to play at right-back, you’ve got to change your mindset and I have tried to work hard on that aspect.

"You can't just go in there and wing it, you have got to work on all the areas of the game that you're going to be involved in, so that’s what I have been doing.

“I 100 percent can still enjoy it as I did playing further forward. It sounds cliche, but as long as the team is winning, that is the main thing. People often say 1-0 wins are the best and we needed a gritty result like that, especially after the Crawley defeat. I really enjoyed it and that feeling at the end of being part of a winning team again.”