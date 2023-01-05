Harrogate Town's first signing of January transfer window will add 'aggression' to their back-line

Toby Sims has joined Harrogate Town on a deal until the end of the 2022/23 season. Picture: Submitted

The League Two Sulphurites have handed 25-year-old defender Toby Sims a deal until the end of the season following his successful trial period at Wetherby Road.

The full-back has been training with Town since before Christmas having returned to England following an extended spell in the USA where he has represented several clubs including Greenville FC, South Carolina United and, most recently, Pittsburgh Riverhounds – a second-tier American outfit.

"Toby has really impressed us with his performance and attitude while he has been training with us,” Weaver told the Harrogate Advertiser.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Matt Kirkham

"He was recommended to Lloyd Kerry, our head of recruitment, by former player Joe Leesley, who remains a friend of the club, and we are very grateful to him for that.

"Toby’s been playing in America for a long time, so he is going to need a period of acclimatisation, but we hope that he grows with us.

"He has already shown that he has a good mentality on a football pitch and a real will to win. He’s aggressive, a good header of the ball, makes good last-ditch tackles, organises those around him well and is a voice.

"We wanted to try and stiffen things up and find a way to make sure we are winning first balls a bit more often. We also wanted to create a little bit more competition in the defensive positions, so Toby should be a good addition.”

Speaking exclusively to Town’s website, Sims shared his delight at signing for the Sulphurites, who currently sit 19th in the League Two standings.

“I am really pleased to be here,” he said. “I have been around the place for a while and I can see that it is a great club.

"There is a good changing room here and they have been great with me and I am really excited to get going.

“I have seen the results recently and watched how we play. I really like the style of play we have, for me it’s about hopefully breaking into the team and helping the team in whatever way I can.”

