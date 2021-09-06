George Thomson celebrates after putting Harrogate Town 3-1 up at Mansfield. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Saturday's 3-1 victory at Mansfield was the unbeaten Sulphurites' fifth win in six competitive matches this term, their haul of 13 points from a possible 15 leaving them top of League Two on goal-difference.

The 29-year-old midfielder netted his side's third of the afternoon at Field Mill and spoke to the Harrogate Advertiser post-match about the club's impressive early-season form.

"We've had a brilliant start, you couldn't ask for much more," Thomson said.

"There's a real togetherness in that changing room at the moment. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and I think everyone is enjoying it and we've got to keep that going as long as possible.

"Everybody knows their role, knows their job and we are carrying it out game after game at the minute and that is why we are getting results.

"I know my responsibilities and my job and I just look to carry it out as best I can week on week.

"A lot of it is about momentum as well and when you've got it you want to keep it going as long as you can."

Having provided the assist for Luke Armstrong's early equaliser at Mansfield, Thomson got on the score-sheet himself late on, opening his account for the season with a rare headed goal from Lewis Page's 81st-minute right-wing corner

"For a long time I have been taking the corners from both sides, but we've switched and Pagey has put some great balls in," he added.

"I thought that with the numerical advantage I'd make that run across the front post. I saw the gap and just went for it.