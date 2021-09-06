Harrogate Town's fast start due to togetherness and understanding, says George Thomson
George Thomson has attributed Harrogate Town's fine start to 2021/22 to the togetherness within their camp and the fact that he and his team-mates all understand their roles.
Saturday's 3-1 victory at Mansfield was the unbeaten Sulphurites' fifth win in six competitive matches this term, their haul of 13 points from a possible 15 leaving them top of League Two on goal-difference.
The 29-year-old midfielder netted his side's third of the afternoon at Field Mill and spoke to the Harrogate Advertiser post-match about the club's impressive early-season form.
"We've had a brilliant start, you couldn't ask for much more," Thomson said.
"There's a real togetherness in that changing room at the moment. Everyone is pulling in the same direction and I think everyone is enjoying it and we've got to keep that going as long as possible.
"Everybody knows their role, knows their job and we are carrying it out game after game at the minute and that is why we are getting results.
"I know my responsibilities and my job and I just look to carry it out as best I can week on week.
"A lot of it is about momentum as well and when you've got it you want to keep it going as long as you can."
Having provided the assist for Luke Armstrong's early equaliser at Mansfield, Thomson got on the score-sheet himself late on, opening his account for the season with a rare headed goal from Lewis Page's 81st-minute right-wing corner
"For a long time I have been taking the corners from both sides, but we've switched and Pagey has put some great balls in," he added.
"I thought that with the numerical advantage I'd make that run across the front post. I saw the gap and just went for it.
"They were down to nine men so there was nobody staying up, so we didn't need to have too many on the edge of the box or staying back so I made that run across the front, a bit like the run Luke made in the first half and I'm pleased to get the goal."