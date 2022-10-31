Harrogate Town’s fantastic “Festive Football 3 for 2” ticket offer on matches

Watch Simon Weaver’s men in action for just £40 in total at three fixtures as part of Harrogate Town’s “Festive Football 3 for 2” tickets offer.

With Christmas just around the corner, and with a busy run of fixtures ahead, the EFL League 2 club wants to kick off the festive season in style with an amazing offer on a trio of pre-Christmas fixtures.

You can go and watch Simon Weaver’s men in action for just £40 in total at the three fixtures below as part of Harrogate Town’s fantastic “Festive Football 3 for 2” ticket offer.

Leyton Orient (H) Saturday, November 12

Mansfield (H) Saturday, November 19

Northampton (H) Saturday, December 10

To further spread the Christmas cheer, the club will be covering the cost of five randomly selected supporters who take up this offer, to be announced in the days leading up to the below deadline.

The first fixture of the special “Festive Football 3 for 2” offer sees current SkyBet League Two leaders Leyton Orient visit The EnviroVent Stadium, before Mansfield arrive a week later.

Harrogate Town’s next home fixture included in the offer will see Northampton visit EnviroVent Stadium on Saturday, December 10, with the Cobblers looking to continue their form that has them in the top three going into November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deadline to take advantage of the “Festive Football 3 for 2” is Saturday, November 12.

The deal means concessions will cost from £32, U18s from £16 and U12s from £12.

Supporters can spread their payments with Klarna.

T’s and C’s apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad