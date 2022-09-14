Harrogate Town’s failure to convert ‘glorious’ chances cost them a result against Salford City

Harrogate Town's Josh Coley fails to get the better of Salford City goalkeeper Tom King during Tuesday evening's League Two clash at Wetherby Road. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites would have been good value for a point against the high-flying Ammies, but ended up empty-handed after Matty Lund headed home an Elliot Watt free-kick in stoppage-time.

Town, who have now lost five on the bounce, could however have been a couple of goals to the good by that point, had they been more ruthless in the final third.

Their first clear opening of the night arrived on eight minutes, Alex Pattison racing onto Luke Armstrong’s flick, but taking too long to pull the trigger, eventually forcing himself wide before rolling a tame effort straight at Tom King.

Alex Pattison failed to capitalise on an early opportunity to give Harrogate Town the lead against Salford City.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pattison then stole possession in midfield and slid Josh Coley clean through on goal, however despite having plenty of time to find a finish, he failed to beat King one-on-one.

Debutant Sam Folarin also engineered himself a good chance in the second half when he showcased his searing pace in outstripping the Salford defence, firing into the side-netting with King again exposed.

But, it was those two first-half misses which Weaver felt really cost his side.

“We created a couple of simple chances that we missed and we’re guilty of that, you’ve got to take your chances when you’re on top,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I still thought that we created in the second half, but those are glorious moments. We’ll rue them more than the goal we conceded.

"We all thought that Josh Coley was going to score. He’ll be disappointed with that, there’s no getting away from it.

"It was a fantastic opportunity to open his account and score the goal and maybe set us on our way to victory.

"And Patto delayed, and delayed, and delayed in the box and he’ll be frustrated that he didn’t shoot earlier, but at times, both of them tore shreds out of Salford, and Sam – but we have to convert those chances and still create even more.”