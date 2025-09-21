Harrogate Town's evergreen forward Jack Muldoon is ageing 'like a fine wine', says Simon Weaver
The 36-year-old found the back of the net for the second game in succession to set the Sulphurites on their way to a 2-0 home victory over Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.
While there was an element of fortune about his goal against Swindon last time out, the former Lincoln City attacker finished clinically on this occasion as he fired a bouncing ball over the onrushing Elyh Harrison to hand Town the lead in the 65th minute.
Earlier in the match, Muldoon had been unlucky to see a close-range effort come back off a post, but he eventually got his reward for a typically industrious display leading the line.
That goal was his 83rd in Harrogate colours and Weaver was once again grateful for the contribution of one of his most trusted and longest-serving players.
"I don’t know how many years he has been doing this but it was a key moment for me, and a key moment for the team,” the Sulphurites boss said of Muldoon’s strike.
"At this level, unless someone gifts you an opportunity – which can happen – you need that moment where someone steps up and shows a bit of class, and Mullers was there for us once again.
"He’s a great player to have in that lone striker role because of his tenacity out of possession, his body strength, his willingness to affect the first ball.
"He uses his body ever so well, and his hold-up play has got better with the years. Shrewsbury’s bench were up in arms because he was basically holding his ground and not getting bullied.
"He’s like a fine wine at the minute, is Mullers. He keeps getting better, and credit to him for the overall lone striker job that he perfected on Saturday.
Substitute Conor McAleny made it 2-0 in the 87th minute after breaking from inside his own half, skinning Toto Nsiala, and driving a low finish beyond the despairing dive of Harrison.
"Conor came on and did what he does,” Weaver added. “He showed that experience, showed that class.
"What a finish it was. As soon as he gets sight of the goal, you fancy him.
"And I am really pleased for him, because he is such a good lad.”
Saturday’s victory was Town’s first in five League Two matches and leaves them 16th in the table.