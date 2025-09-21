Jack Muldoon fires Harrogate Town into a 65th-minute lead against Shrewsbury. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

“Like a fine wine” was Simon Weaver’s assessment of Jack Muldoon after Harrogate Town’s veteran forward once again came up with the goods.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36-year-old found the back of the net for the second game in succession to set the Sulphurites on their way to a 2-0 home victory over Shrewsbury on Saturday afternoon.

While there was an element of fortune about his goal against Swindon last time out, the former Lincoln City attacker finished clinically on this occasion as he fired a bouncing ball over the onrushing Elyh Harrison to hand Town the lead in the 65th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the match, Muldoon had been unlucky to see a close-range effort come back off a post, but he eventually got his reward for a typically industrious display leading the line.

Jack Muldoon is congratulated by his team-mates after breaking the deadlock at a wet Wetherby Road.

That goal was his 83rd in Harrogate colours and Weaver was once again grateful for the contribution of one of his most trusted and longest-serving players.

"I don’t know how many years he has been doing this but it was a key moment for me, and a key moment for the team,” the Sulphurites boss said of Muldoon’s strike.

"At this level, unless someone gifts you an opportunity – which can happen – you need that moment where someone steps up and shows a bit of class, and Mullers was there for us once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s a great player to have in that lone striker role because of his tenacity out of possession, his body strength, his willingness to affect the first ball.

"He uses his body ever so well, and his hold-up play has got better with the years. Shrewsbury’s bench were up in arms because he was basically holding his ground and not getting bullied.

"He’s like a fine wine at the minute, is Mullers. He keeps getting better, and credit to him for the overall lone striker job that he perfected on Saturday.

Substitute Conor McAleny made it 2-0 in the 87th minute after breaking from inside his own half, skinning Toto Nsiala, and driving a low finish beyond the despairing dive of Harrison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Conor came on and did what he does,” Weaver added. “He showed that experience, showed that class.

"What a finish it was. As soon as he gets sight of the goal, you fancy him.

"And I am really pleased for him, because he is such a good lad.”

Saturday’s victory was Town’s first in five League Two matches and leaves them 16th in the table.