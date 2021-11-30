Harrogate Town's EFL Trophy clash at Tranmere Rovers called off

Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Getty Images

The Sulphurites were due to visit Prenton Park on Tuesday evening to contest their round of 32 clash, however the Merseysiders' ground is not able to safely host the fixture.

A number of areas of Rovers' stadium were damaged by Storm Arwen on Friday night but, having carried out work to repair the affected stands, the club hoped that that their clash with Town would be able to go ahead as planned.

A Safety Advisory Group inspection has however deemed that unsecured high-level advertising in Tranmere's Kop remains 'dangerous'.

Rovers released a statement on Tuesday lunch-time which explained: 'Despite the best efforts of specialists to resolve the damage from Storm Arwen, it has now been determined that tonight’s match cannot safely proceed.

'The main stand roof has been fixed but it has been determined that there is a remaining issue with the high level advertising in the Kop stand which is loose due to rivets having been ripped off in the wind.

'As such, after a Safety Advisory Group inspection it is considered dangerous until it can be removed or re-riveted.

'Despite specialist equipment being brought in to deal with it, continuing high winds mean the work cannot be completed today.

'Whilst this desperately disappointing, everything that could be done has been done, we apologise for any inconvenience caused to supporters.'