Harrogate Town's Danilo Orsi knocking on the door after netting in back-to-back games

Danilo Orsi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot during Harrogate Town's 6-1 success over Scunthorpe United. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Having hit a hat-trick against Mansfield in an EFL Trophy tie at the end of August, the 25-year-old netted in back-to-back victories over Newcastle United Under-21s and Scunthorpe United last week.

His strike against the Iron came from the penalty spot late on, wrapping up a 6-1 success, and saw him register his first-ever League Two goal. Far more eye-catching was a clinical first-time effort which he curled confidently beyond Magpies custodian Mark Gillespie four days earlier.

That he has found the back of the net on five occasions in the space of just 302 minutes of football this term is impressive. So too, however, is the form of the two strikers keeping him out of the Sulphurites' starting line-up.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver.

Luke Armstrong has seven goals, while Jack Muldoon boasts five and both men have been consistently excellent for the most part.

Thus, it seems as if Orsi is going to have to continue biding his time in the short-term, though manager Simon Weaver has conceded that the ex-Maidenhead United forward has done everything possible to stake his claim.

"He is knocking on the door," the Town boss told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"He must be thinking 'I can't do much more' but Luke [Armstrong] did ever so well again against Scunthorpe and with Jack Muldoon scoring a couple, he’s got to be patient - and that’s just part of being part of a strong squad.

“I wanted Danilo to have the penalty to get off the mark in the Football League and he was grateful for that.

“He’s some player, he's got quality that’s going to come through and that’s inevitable.