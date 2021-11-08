Harrogate Town's Danilo Orsi convinced that his 'time will come' if he keeps on scoring

Danilo Orsi celebrates with the Harrogate Town fans following Saturday's FA Cup first round win over Wrexham. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The 25-year-old striker has only started three matches since arriving from Maidenhead United in the summer, but took his tally for the season to six goals with a clinical strike against Wrexham on Saturday.

That 79th-minute effort sealed a 2-1 success for the Sulphurites, earning them a place in the second round of the FA Cup, while once again showcasing Orsi's predatory instincts in front of goal.

And although he was limited to another substitute appearance, he insists that he is driven to keep on producing in attempt to force his way into Simon Weaver's first XI.

Danilo Orsi in action against Wrexham at Wetherby Road.

"You're on the bench, but you want to be in the starting line-up, that's the main thing for me. I'm not here just to make up the numbers," Orsi told the Harrogate Advertiser.

"I want to be playing, so when you get opportunities like Saturday you have to try and take them with both hands, which I think I did. That's the motivation and the drive for me coming off the bench.

"I'm pleased. I'm on six goals now and we're not even at Christmas. The main thing for me is just to keep this goal-scoring record going, keep giving the gaffer food for thought and keep pushing for that starting spot.

"I've just got to keep scoring goals, that's my driver, doing what I do best. My time will come, I've just got to keep persevering and wait for my opportunity."

This season is Orsi's first as a Football League player having worked his way up the non-league pyramid via a spell in the USA.

His goal-scoring record speaks for itself and the former Hampton & Richmond Borough attacker feels he has adapted well to the jump from the National League.

"I think I've stepped into it quite well," he added.

"You've got better players and teams are a bit more complete. In terms of the difference between the National League and League Two, its the fine details really and you've got to be alive and switched on at all times.

"Obviously, you need to minutes to get used to it and you develop by playing games, but so far I'm happy with what I've contributed and what I've shown to the staff and to the players. And, I've settled in well, which is the main thing."

Having netted a hat-trick against Mansfield Town and another against Newcastle United Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, Orsi bagged his first League Two goal when he converted from the penalty spot during last month's 6-1 rout of Scunthorpe.

He then moved on to six for the campaign at the weekend, calmly slotting into an empty net after Wrexham goalkeeper had been forced to dash from his goal-line to deny Jack Muldoon one-on-one.

"It all happened quite quickly, I just knew that if I got it on target then it was going in," Orsi continued.

"After years of playing and being in those positions, it just becomes second nature, that's what I'm here to do, score goals, and thankfully I was able to do my job on Saturday.

"When it came off my foot I knew it was going in. The only thing I was worrying about was someone coming out of nowhere and sliding in to block it last minute.

"I really enjoyed it. I love to score, even if it's in training I will celebrate. Goals are what bring me the most joy in football and on Saturday there was the magic of the FA Cup.