Harrogate Town's clean-sheet at Crewe Alexandra 'so satisfying' for Simon Weaver

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver was a happy man following Saturday's goalless draw at Crewe Alexandra. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

The Sulphurites climbed back into the League Two play-off places courtesy of Saturday's 0-0 draw with the division's form side and showed no signs of suffering a hangover from that chastening midweek defeat.

Having shaded the first half, they came under some serious pressure from their title-chasing hosts after the interval, but managed to keep the back-door shut, thanks to a resolute defensive effort, and a couple of key saves from goalkeeper James Belshaw.

"A clean-sheet is immense," Weaver said. "To keep a clean-sheet, the feel-good factor is obviously well and truly back in that changing room.

"It's not being negative, it's just showing stoicism, being absolutely rock-solid, which is so satisfying, and sends a message to everyone.

"We knew that Crewe would change it at half-time. We saw the substitutes and thought that they would go to a 4-4-2, but it was more like a 4-2-4 at times. They were putting us under siege at times, but every cross that came in, we slapped a head on it, we made blocks, Belly made a tremendous save near the end and we came through.

"I backed the players to respond in the way that they did, I never thought that they would go under, they are a terrific group."