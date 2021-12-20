Harrogate Town beat Bradford City 1-0 on their previous visit to Valley Parade. Picture: Getty Images

The Bantams have informed the Football League (EFL) that they will not be able to fulfill the fixture due to a number of Covid-19 cases within their camp.

The postponement comes as a consequence of the situation which saw City's clash with Carlisle United called off on Saturday, over a weekend where just four League Two fixtures took place.

Members of Derek Adams' first-team squad remain ruled out due to the 10-day self-isolation period following last Friday’s round of testing and positive PCR results being returned.

A statement from the EFL explained: 'In light of the increased transmission rate of the Omicron variant, the EFL will now review the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

'In addition it will assist affected Clubs throughout this challenging period to help them mitigate against the risk of infection amongst players and staff, while ensuring their obligations to the EFL regulations are maintained.

The fixture will now be rearranged, with a new date to be confirmed in due course.'