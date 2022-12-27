Harrogate Town forwards Luke Armstrong, left, Jack Muldoon, centre, and Sam Folarin all played key roles in Boxing Day's 3-2 League Two win over Grimsby Town. Pictures: Ben Roberts/ProSportsImages

Luke Armstrong bagged another brace to take his personal tally to six in his last three League Two matches, while fellow forwards Sam Folarin and Jack Muldoon also did their bit, putting those two chances on a plate for the in-form Sulphurites hitman.

Max Wright was another Town attacker to make an impression during a bright cameo from the substitutes’ bench on what has his competitive debut for the club having suffered a serious ankle injury in pre-season, just hours after being unveiled as a permanent signing.

And although he was keen to acknowledge the role played by all of those involved in Monday’s 3-2 success, it was his forward line that really had the Harrogate chief purring.

Luke Armstrong beats Grimsby Town goalkeeper Max Crocombe with a calm left-footed finish to draw Harrogate Town level in the 76th minute of Monday's League Two clash at the EnviroVent Stadium.

"We have got plenty of pace and options up there now and the attacking players really did contribute against Grimsby,” Weaver reflected.

"Luke Armstrong is just a great centre-forward and Sam Folarin seems to just be gliding past players at times.

"There are several gears that he has got that not many other people have. He has such pace and he did ever so well for the first goal. I am pleased that he got another assist.

"It was great to get Mullers back out there on the pitch, he adds that experience and also quality and shows the good forward options we’ve got now. Max Wright was another one who came on, it was great to see him out there, especially against his old club, and I'm sure he will have been pleased about getting a win against them.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver salutes the home faithful following his side's dramatic Boxing Day success over Grimsby Town at Wetherby Road.

"He's worked diligently and honestly during his rehab and he looked full of energy and pace and there's a lot more to come from him.”

Armstrong’s strikes against the Mariners took his tally for the season to eight and saw him pull clear as Town’s leading marksman in the process.

His recent run of seven goals in six appearances in all competitions is made all the more remarkable by the fact that he registered just once from open play during his previous 25 matches.

And Weaver feels that his centre-forward is now getting his rewards having refused to feel sorry for himself during that barren patch.

"Luke is in wonderful form and I'm so pleased for him because he didn't half stick at it when chances were few and far between,” the Harrogate boss added.

"So, to now be in such fine form is credit to him because he has just worked his socks off.

"He looked confident all the way after being played through for his second goal. Credit to Jack Muldoon in the build-up because he showed his strength and presence and ability to send him through, but Luke still had to stay ice cold in that situation - and he did just that, it was a great finish.”

Armstrong broke the deadlock on 12 minutes with a close-range finish following superb work down the right by Folarin, who skinned Danny Amos then showed searing pace to deliver an inch-perfect cross before the ball ran over the byline.

Strikes from Grimsby’s Otis Khan and Harry Clifton either side of the half-time interval turned the game on its head, though Town got back on terms in the 76th minute when Muldoon played Armstrong clean through and he calmly slotted beyond Max Crocombe.

Kayne Ramsay then decided matters in stoppage time, advancing from right-back and receiving a pass from substitute Josh Austerfield before cutting inside and seeing his low strike hit the base of the post before Mariners stopper Crocombe inadvertently diverted the ball into the back of his own net.